Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius (elbow) may need a couple days off to manage the injury, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 31-year-old exited Wednesday's contest with stiffness in his right elbow, and it appears he'll miss at least a little time due to the injury. A trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be in the cards at this point, but that could change if he doesn't progress as expected over the next couple days. Nick Maton took over at shortstop Wednesday for the Phillies and figures to be in the mix for starts in Gregorius' expected absence.