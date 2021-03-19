Gregorius (head) could return Saturday if his evaluation goes well Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius was hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday against the Blue Jays. If the evaluation reveals a concussion, Gregorius could be at risk of missing Opening Day, but he could be cleared to return right away if that's not the case. If he does wind up missing time, Jean Segura would be the top candidate to play shortstop, with Scott Kingery filling in at second base.