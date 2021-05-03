Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 8-7 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Gregorius crushed a home run off Miguel Castro with two men on to give the Phillies the lead in the sixth inning. It is the third home run of the season for Gregorius. The shortstop's hitting has slowed down over the last 10 games since he started the season with an 11-game hitting streak. He is slashing .241/.275/.373 in 86 plate appearances.