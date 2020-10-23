Gregorius is drawing early interest from the Angels ahead of free agency, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old shortstop seems to be a natural fit for the Angels with Andrelton Simmons also heading for free agency and the club perhaps looking to add another left-handed bat to a currently righty-heavy lineup. Gregorius slashed .284/.339/.488 with 10 homers across 237 plate appearances with the Phillies during the abbreviated 2020 season.