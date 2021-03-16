Gregorius left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after getting hit in the back of the helmet with a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius initially remained in the game, which could be a positive sign, but he later left the dugout with a team trainer. If he suffered an injury serious enough to cause him to miss time to start the year, Jean Segura would likely slide back to shortstop, opening up second base for Scott Kingery.