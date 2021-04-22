Manager Joe Girardi said he believes Gregorius (elbow) will be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies placed second baseman Jean Segura (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list earlier this week, but Gregorious is expected to avoid a similar fate. Gregorius will be re-evaluated following Thursday's off day, and if he checks out fine, he should return from a three-game absence for Friday's game in Colorado. Philadelphia is expected to rely on Nick Maton and Brad Miller to pick up most of the work at second base while Segura is on the mend.