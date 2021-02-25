Gregorius' visa issues have been resolved, and he's expected to go through intake testing Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gregorius was part of a large group of players around the league who faced delays getting back into the country for camp. He's expected to be on the field within the next few days, giving him plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day.
More News
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Yet to report to camp•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Returning to Philadelphia•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Drawing early interest from Halos•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Launches 10th homer•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Four hits in Friday's sweep•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep again•