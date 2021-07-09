Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

The shortstop wrapped up Philadelphia's scoring with his homer in the seventh inning. He also worked a double-steal in the second inning that saw J.T. Realmuto steal home. Five of Gregorius' six hits in 24 July at-bats have gone for extra bases (three homers, two doubles). He's slashing .232/.277/.423 with seven long balls, 26 RBI, 14 runs scored and a pair of steals through 155 plate appearances.