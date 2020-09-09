Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a stolen base and two additional runs scored during a 6-5 win over the Red Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He bookended the Phillies' offense in the matinee, as his blast off Martin Perez in the second inning got the team on the board before he came home with the winning run on Alec Bohm's walkoff single in the seventh. After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap, Gregorius is slashing .273/.335/.468 through 39 games with six homers, three steals, 23 RBI and 25 runs.