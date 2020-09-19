Gregorius went a combined 4-for-7 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI during Friday's doubleheader as the Phillies swept the Blue Jays.

The shortstop did most of his damage during a 7-0 win in the matinee, going 3-for-4. Gregorius has hit safely in five straight games, and through 21 games in September he's slashing .315/.367/.521 with four homers and 15 RBI.