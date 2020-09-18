Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.
Gregorius hit the third of three consecutive home runs by the Phillies in the first inning, following Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm with a roundtripper of his own. It was the third homer in four games for Gregorius, who has gone 7-for-17 over that span.
