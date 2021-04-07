Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.
The shortstop took Marcus Stroman deep in the fourth inning to get the Phillies on the board. It was Gregorius' first homer of the year and the blast extended his season-opening hit streak to five games. After launching 26 homers in 142 contests over two shortened campaigns in 2019 and 2020, he's looking to take a run this season at the career-high 27 he slugged in 2018.
More News
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Back in lineup•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Could return Saturday•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Checkup coming Friday•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Exits after getting hit in head•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Nearing game action•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Expected to arrive soon•