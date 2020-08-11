Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 13-8 win over the Braves.
Gregorius does not flinch with the bases loaded; ESPN Stats & Info noted that this was his sixth grand slam since the start of the 2017 season, the most in MLB in that time frame. After not quite looking like himself last year in his return from Tommy John surgery, Gregorius has gotten off to a nice start with Philadelphia, hitting three homers and notching a steal through 11 games.
