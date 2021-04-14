Gregorius went 3-for-7 with an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday as the Phillies were swept in a doubleheader against the Mets.

The Phillies only managed 12 hits in total across both ends of the twin bill and got shut out in the nightcap, but Gregorius' bat wasn't one of the quiet ones. The shortstop had had a strong start to the season, collecting a hit in all 11 games and going 13-for-41 (.317) with two homers, nine RBI and a steal, but he's only scored two runs while hitting consistently in the bottom half of the order.