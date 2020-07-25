Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in the Phillies' 5-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday.

There were no fans in attendance, but Gregorius made a strong first impression with Phillies fans watching at home. He touched up Sandy Alcantara for a homer in the fifth inning and scored the team's only other run on a seventh-inning fielding error by Jonathan Villar. It felt safe to say Gregorius' power would still play outside of Yankee Stadium, but nonetheless it's reassuring to see him homer in his very first game with Philadelphia. He will likely continue to bat directly behind Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto against right-handed pitching.