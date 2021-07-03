Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in a 4-3 win over the Padres.
The shortstop played his first game for the Phillies since May 12 after spending nearly two months on the injured list with an injured right elbow. He slugged a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the campaign. He's slashing a meager .231/.273/.388 on the season but will look to turn things around now that the elbow issue is presumably under control.
