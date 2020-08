Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-10 loss to Atlanta.

Gregorius went yard in the second inning, and then added a two-RBI triple in the third. He later scored on a Phil Gosselin groundout to get the Phillies within three runs. The 30-year-old Gregorius now has five homers, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored in 29 games with a .284 batting average.