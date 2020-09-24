Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer during Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.
The 30-year-old went deep during the ninth inning as the Phillies piled on six runs to close out the game. Gregorius has a .289/.344/.505 slash line with 10 homers, 34 runs and 40 RBI in 56 games this season.
