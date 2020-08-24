Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.
Gregorius hit the Phillies' third homer of the game, putting them ahead 4-0 in the third inning. The shortstop is batting .289/.344/.470 with four homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base through 24 contests.
