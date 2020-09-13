Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk Saturday as he paced the Phillies offense to a 12-6 win over the Marlins.

Gregorius was the fifth hitter in the Phillies' order Saturday and came up to bat in the first inning with the bases loaded after Marlins' pitcher Jose Urena allowed three of the first four batters he faced to get on. Gregorius quickly went down 0-2 in the count before Urena mistakenly threw him a hanging slider up in the zone in which he sent sailing over the wall in right for an early 4-0 lead. Gregorius has been one of the better bats for the Phillies all season as he is slashing .283/.343/.487 with seven home runs and 29 RBI while leading his team with 43 hits.