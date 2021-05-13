Gregorius was removed from Wednesday's game at Washington with right elbow stiffness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 31-year-old went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being lifted from Wednesday's contest. Gregorius missed a few games in April with a right elbow issue, though it's unclear if that injury is related to the current issue. Nick Maton has taken over at shortstop for the Phillies.
More News
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Smokes fourth homer•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Cranks third homer•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Back in action•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sitting Thursday•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: May require medical imaging on ribs•