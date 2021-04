Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius might undergo medical imaging on his ribs after being hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 31-year-old remained in the contest after being plunked during the sixth inning, but he's apparently battling some soreness after the game. It's a quick turnaround Thursday afternoon for the series finale with the Cardinals, so Gregorius could receive the day off even if he checks out fine.