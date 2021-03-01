Gregorius should get into game action by the end of the week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gregorius' arrival was slightly delayed by visa issues, but those have since been resolved. While his Grapefruit League debut has been slightly delayed, he still has more than enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
