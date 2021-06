Gregorius (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment by the end of this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was taking batting practice over the weekend, and his injured right elbow has apparently made significant progress over the past week. Gregorius has been sidelined nearly a month by the injury, and he could rejoin the Phillies early next week if he's able to begin the rehab stint this weekend.