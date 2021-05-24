Gregorius (elbow) is eligible to return from the injured list Monday but isn't close to doing so, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The swelling in Gregorius' elbow is diminished but is still present despite the fact that it's now been 12 days since he last got into a game. He's yet to swing a bat with both arms. Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery on the same elbow following the 2018 season, so there's perhaps more concern here than there would be for most players. Nick Maton and Ronald Torreyes have settled into a platoon at shortstop in his absence.