Gregorius is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 30-year-old went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Saturday's win, but he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's matinee. Gregorius figures to rejoin the starting nine for the nightcap, while Ronald Torreyes starts Game 1 at shortstop.