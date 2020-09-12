site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Not starting second game
Gregorius isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Gregorius will get a breather for Friday's nightcap after going 1-for-4 with one run in Game 1. Ronald Torreyes will take over at shortstop.
