Gregorius, who was activated from the 10-day injured list, is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels.
With lefty Patrick Sandoval on the hill, the Phillies will go with Johan Camargo at second base and Bryson Stott at shortstop. Gregorius should play more often than not, now that he is healthy.
