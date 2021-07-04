Gregorius is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Gregorius started the past two games after being activated from the injured list Friday and went 2-for-7 with a solo homer, a double and a walk, but he'll take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for San Diego. Ronald Torreyes will start at shortstop in his place.
