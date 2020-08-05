Gregorius is not in the lineup for the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

With expanded rosters and with the Phillies likely not in midseason shape due to their weeklong layoff last week, it would be a surprise to a large number of Gregorius' teammates start both halves of the doubleheader. Jean Segura will return to his former position in his absence, with Phil Gosselin starting at third base.