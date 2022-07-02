site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Gregorius started in the last six games and hit .182 with a triple, a double, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott is shifting to shortstop while Yairo Munoz starts at second base.
