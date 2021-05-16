Gregorius (elbow) is out of the lineup Sunday against Toronto.
Gregorius' absence will continue Sunday since exiting Wednesday's contest with right elbow stiffness. Nick Maton will receive another start at shortstop for the Phillies in his place.
More News
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sits again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Remains sidelined•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sitting with elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Could miss multiple days•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Leaves with elbow stiffness•
-
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Smokes fourth homer•