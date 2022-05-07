Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain Saturday, retroactive to May 5.

Gregorius missed Thursday's game against the Mets, and his absence was apparently due to a knee injury that will sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear whether he'll need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL, but Johan Camargo should see increased playing time at shortstop, while Bryson Stott was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.