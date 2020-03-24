Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Poor showing in Grapefruit League
Gregorius went 0-for-22 to start his Grapefruit League campaign before finally grabbing three hits in his final five at-bats before play was suspended.
Gregorius didn't make a great first impression after switching his pinstripes from navy to red, but he should have a safe job as the Phillies' regular shortstop despite his spring struggles. To keep that job all year, he'll have to hit much better than the .238/.276/.441 line he posted in 82 games for the Yankees last season.
