Gregorius (hand) isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers.
Gregorius underwent X-rays that came back negative after leaving Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a left hand contusion, but he'll be forced to miss a second straight game. Johan Camargo will shift to shortstop while Alec Bohm takes over at third base.
