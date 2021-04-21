site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-didi-gregorius-remains-out-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Remains out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gregorius (elbow) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gregorius is out of the lineup for a third straight game as he continues to deal with elbow tightness. Nick Maton will start at shortstop once again Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read