Gregorius has not seen game action for Triple-A Lehigh Valley since June 10 as he deals with inflammation in his elbow, but he has been getting work in a batting cage, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

The veteran shortstop is dealing with CPPD, a form of arthritis caused by calcium crystal deposits that it treatable with anti-inflammatory medication. Given that this condition presented in the same elbow he underwent Tommy John surgery on in October 2018, the Phillies seem to be taking extra care to make sure it's fully under control and won't recur before Gregorius returns to game action. As yet, there's no clear timetable for when he might resume his rehab stint, but he appeared close to returning to the big-league roster before his latest shutdown.