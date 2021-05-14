Gregorius (elbow) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Gregorius will sit for the second straight day after exiting Wednesday's game against the Nationals with a stiff right elbow. Nick Maton remains the starter at shortstop in his absence.
