Gregorius agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius drew interest from several clubs in free agency, but he'll ultimately return to the Phillies on a two-year pact. The 30-year-old should reclaim his job as the starting shortstop in Philadelphia after slashing .284/.339/.488 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI while appearing in all 60 games during the 2020 season.