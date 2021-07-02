Gregorius (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The veteran shortstop began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 24, and he'll rejoin the Phillies after going 6-for-15 with a double, two RBI and three runs in five rehab games. Gregorius should reclaim the everyday role at shortstop, pushing Ronald Torreyes back to a bench role.

