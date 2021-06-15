Gregorius (elbow) had his rehab assignment paused last week but is scheduled to resume play Tuesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius is reportedly feeling better Monday after experiencing some stiffness and soreness, but this issue is something that could linger moving forward, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The team has yet to set a firm return date from the injured list for the shortstop.