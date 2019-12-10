Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Signs with Phillies
Gregorius agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Phillies on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Gregorius will link up with his former manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia. The 29-year-old's first partial season following Tommy John surgery wasn't particularly encouraging, as he posted a .238/.276/.441 slash line in 82 games, but the Phillies will be quite happy if he can recreate something close to his .277/.326/.486 line from the two seasons prior to the injury. The signing likely means Jean Segura will shift to second base.
