Gregorius (elbow) remains on the bench Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Gregorius left Wednesday's game against Washington with right elbow stiffness and has remained on the bench ever since. The Phillies have yet to announce that he'll be heading to the injured list, though manager Joe Girardi did not that the shortstop was likely to miss multiple games. Nick Maton remains the shortstop in his absence.
