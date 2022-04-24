Gregorius (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Gregious will sit for the fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a bruised left hand, which occurred on a hit by pitch Tuesday. Johan Camargo will receive another start at shortstop in his place for the Phillies.
