Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sitting again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gregorius (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius should still be considered day-to-day as he deals with left knee soreness. Bryson Stott starts at shortstop while Matt Vierling plays second base Tuesday.
