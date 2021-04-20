site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sitting again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gregorius (elbow) will sit for the second straight game Tuesday against the Giants.
Gregorius sat Monday due to elbow tightness and will be on the bench for at least one more game. Nick Maton will get another start at shortstop in his absence.
