Gregorius is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Manager Joe Girardi suggested a day earlier that Gregorius could be at risk of missing multiple games due to a sore right elbow, so his absence from the lineup for Thursday's series finale comes as little surprise. Nick Maton will check in at shortstop for Gregorius, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Phillies' weekend series versus the Blue Jays.