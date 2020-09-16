Gergorius went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mets.
He took Rick Porcello deep in the fifth inning, Gregorius' eighth homer and only the third long ball the Mets right-hander has allowed this season. The shortstop is putting together a strong kick to the finish line, slashing .314/.368/.600 over his last 11 games with three home runs and eight RBI.
