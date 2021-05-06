Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

His first-inning blast off Freddy Peralta ended up capping the scoring for the Phillies on the night, but the lead held up. Gregorius is hitting .258 on the season with four homers, one steal, eight runs and a whopping 22 RBI through 26 games.

