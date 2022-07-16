Gregorius went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop isn't known for his speed -- his only season with double-digit steals came back in 2018 with the Yankees -- and Friday's pilfer was his first this year in 50 games. Gregorius is also still looking for his first long ball, and without a huge second half his streak of six straight seasons with double-digit homers will come to an end. A .159 (11-for-69) batting average over his last 20 games doesn't suggest a surge is coming any time soon, however.